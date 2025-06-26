Second-rounder Mason Taylor focused on becoming a “full tight end” for Jets

Mason Taylor’s production in the passing game while he was at LSU helped make him the 42nd pick in this year’s draft, but the tight end wants to be known as more than just a receiver for the Jets.

Taylor set a single-season record for LSU tight ends with 55 catches last season, so it’s no secret that the Jets like his skills in that department. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Taylor was outstanding catching the ball during the offseason program, but that the rookie’s “blocking is what really gets me going” and Taylor said it’s the area he’s been focusing on since joining the team.

“I think just going back to the fundamentals — that’s in the run game, the footwork, the hand placement, leverage -- all the little things, that kind of separates yourself in the NFL,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “So, me critiquing, then trying to perfect that and be a full tight end is the biggest thing for me right now.”

Jeremy Ruckert is the top returning tight end for the Jets, but Glenn’s arrival means it is a new offense and Taylor will be hard to take off the field if he develops blocking ability to mirror what he’s already shown as a receiver.