 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shaq Barrett says if he ever returned, it would be to the Bucs

  
Published August 29, 2024 04:27 PM

Last month, pass rusher Shaq Barrett retired, before his first training camp with the Dolphins even started. Earlier today, he didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to the NFL. With one team in particular. In the unlikely event he returns.

I’m not returning anywhere,” Barrett said on the Up & Adams show, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’m happily retired. But if something was going to happen, yeah. . . . I won’t do it for any other scenario or any other team. I have a lot of history down there. All that stuff with my daughter and how they came through for my family. . . . I’d take pay cuts for Tampa. I’d do anything for Tampa for the way they showed up for my family. . . . It meant so much to me.”

Barrett is referring to the accidental drowning of his two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, in April 2023.

In March, Barrett signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Dolphins. When he retired, the Dolphins placed him on the reserve/retired list. Unless Miami releases his rights, the Bucs would need to negotiate a trade, if they wanted to bring him back to Tampa Bay.

A nine-year veteran, Barrett spent four years with the Broncos and five with the Buccaneers. He won two Super Bowls, in 2015 and 2020. He has 59 career sacks.