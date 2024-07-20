Shaquil Barrett informs Dolphins he is retiring

Shaquil Barrett signed with the Dolphins this offseason, but the linebacker will not play a down for Miami.

Barrett informed his new team that he is retiring.

The news comes just before the start of training camp, with Barrett deciding that he wants to spend more time with his family.

“It’s time for me to hang it up,” Barrett wrote in a statement. “It’s been a great ride, and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I’m ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch ‘em. Anyone who caught their dreams before knows the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I’m ready to start building skills up in my kids, which will take 100 percent commitment. I know to some it’ll be a surprise, but I’ve been thinking about this for a while, and the decision has never been more clear than it is now.”

Barrett, 31, played four seasons with the Broncos and five with the Buccaneers and won two Super Bowls. He made two Pro Bowls.

In his nine-year career, Barrett totaled 400 tackles, 59 sacks, 125 quarterback hits, three interceptions and five fumble recoveries.