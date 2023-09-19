Shaq Thompson likely out for year with fractured fibula

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said on Monday night that linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss “extended time” after suffering a “significant” lower leg injury and Reich gave an idea of just how extended Thompson’s absence will be on Tuesday.

Reich told reporters that Thompson fractured his fibula during the 20-17 loss to the Saints and that he had surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday. Thompson is expected to miss the rest of the season as a result.

Thompson is in his ninth season with the Panthers and agreed to a new deal with the team this offseason. The contract tied Thompson to the Panthers through next year while also lowering his cap hit for the 2023 season.

Kamu Grugier-Hill stepped into Thompson’s role on Monday night and will likely continue to see more playing time now that Thompson will be out of the picture for Carolina.