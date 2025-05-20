 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders: I like how Dillon Gabriel handles situations, especially negative media

  
Published May 20, 2025 12:17 PM

Cleveland’s unorthodox quarterback competition will have two mid-round rookie draft picks competing against one another this spring and summer.

But fifth-round pick Sheduer Sanders said in a recent interview that there’s no bad blood between him and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

Everything’s been cool,” Sanders told DJ Siddiqi of SportsCasting.com. “He’s a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that’s coming his way.

“I’m just happy he’s positive, he’s able to handle everything. We’re truly cool.”

Sanders added that he and Gabriel are “for sure” learning from each other during Cleveland’s offseason program.

After the Browns took Sanders, Gabriel said he loved the selection because it would give the two QBs the opportunity to learn from one another. Plus, Gabriel is used to competing at every one of his stops.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland should be fascinating as it continues to develop over the coming months.