Shedeur Sanders sheds No. 12 for No. 2

Shedeur Sanders’s No. 2 is coming out of retirement.

Not in Colorado. In Cleveland.

The Browns have announced that Sanders has changed his number from 12 to 2 for his second NFL season. That’s the number he wore during his time in Colorado.

Usually, the NFL requires a player who changes his jersey number to purchase, at retail cost, all jerseys in the remaining inventory with the existing number. It can be expensive; in 2021, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook opted to stick with 33 because it would have cost $1.5 million to change to 4.

Sanders’s No. 12 was the fifth-best selling jersey in the 2025 offseason. Which means that plenty of people who bought that version will be peeling off the 1s. It’s unknown whether and to what extent Sanders will be paying the bill for any remaining 12 jerseys.

Sanders has an existing deal with Nike, which makes and sells player jerseys. It’s possible that Nike and the NFL have granted Shedeur a dispensation, given the raw number of No. 2 jerseys that likely will be sold.