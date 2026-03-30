 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brownsproposal_260330.jpg
Report: Browns withdraw proposal regarding trades
nbc_pft_49erssubstation_260330.jpg
SF shuts down electrical substation injury theory
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_260330.jpg
Shanahan hopes 49ers can get something for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brownsproposal_260330.jpg
Report: Browns withdraw proposal regarding trades
nbc_pft_49erssubstation_260330.jpg
SF shuts down electrical substation injury theory
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_260330.jpg
Shanahan hopes 49ers can get something for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders sheds No. 12 for No. 2

  
Published March 30, 2026 03:15 PM

Shedeur Sanders’s No. 2 is coming out of retirement.

Not in Colorado. In Cleveland.

The Browns have announced that Sanders has changed his number from 12 to 2 for his second NFL season. That’s the number he wore during his time in Colorado.

Usually, the NFL requires a player who changes his jersey number to purchase, at retail cost, all jerseys in the remaining inventory with the existing number. It can be expensive; in 2021, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook opted to stick with 33 because it would have cost $1.5 million to change to 4.

Sanders’s No. 12 was the fifth-best selling jersey in the 2025 offseason. Which means that plenty of people who bought that version will be peeling off the 1s. It’s unknown whether and to what extent Sanders will be paying the bill for any remaining 12 jerseys.

Sanders has an existing deal with Nike, which makes and sells player jerseys. It’s possible that Nike and the NFL have granted Shedeur a dispensation, given the raw number of No. 2 jerseys that likely will be sold.