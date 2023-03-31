 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Cook switches to his brother Dalvin’s number, 4

  
Published March 31, 2023 07:19 PM
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230315
March 15, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at Dalvin Cook's uncertain future with the Vikings and assess how it's harder for teams to justify paying RBs big money when cheaper options come out of the draft.

Bills running back James Cook spent his rookie year wearing No. 28. For his second season, he’ll be wearing a different number.

Via CBSSports.com, the Bills announced on Friday that James Cook will wear No. 4 .

That’s the same number his older brother, Dalvin, currently wears in Minnesota.

Dalvin wore No. 33 for the Vikings from 2017 through 2021. When the NFL changed the rules to expand the availability of single-digit numbers two years ago, players like Cook could change numbers immediately only if they bought out the existing inventory of jerseys bearing their current numbers.

It would have cost $1.5 million. So Dalvin Cook waited until 2022.

With Devin Singletary leaving in free agency, James Cook has a chance to compete for the starting job in Buffalo. The Bills added former Patriots running back Damien Harris in free agency. Nyheim Hines is also on the roster.

James Cook had 507 rushing yards in 16 games as a rookie. He averaged an eye-opening 5.7 yards per attempt.