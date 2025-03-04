 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Nate Scheelhaase is a special coach, Rams were eager to keep him

  
March 4, 2025

Rams offensive assistant Nathan Scheelhaase stayed with the team this offseason despite interest from other teams in hiring him as their offensive coordinator, and head coach Sean McVay considers that a major win.

McVay promoted Sheelhaase to passing game coordinator and said on Monday that he views Scheelhaase as someone who should be involved in every aspect of the offense.

“He’s a stud,” McVay said. “He’ll be involved in all parts of the game plan.”

McVay said Scheelhaase has a gift for doing everything a coach needs to do, whether it’s part of his official job description or not.

“The great ones redefine what that is because they do a little bit more and they’re just a little more intrinsically motivated and they’ve got just a little bit better feel on how you deal with people,” McVay said. “I think this guy’s a special coach and I’m not going to take for granted the time I have with him. I thought it was cool that he chose to say with us with some other opportunities he had. That meant a lot to me. He is a rising star, without a doubt.”

The 34-year-old Scheelhaase was a quarterback at Illinois, then an assistant coach at Illinois and Iowa State before joining the Rams a year ago. He’s likely a future NFL offensive coordinator or head coach, and McVay is helping him develop into that role.