Report: Rams to trade Jonah Jackson to Bears

The Rams have found a trade partner for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson.

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Los Angeles has agreed to trade Jackson to Chicago in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2025.

The deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year next week.

Jackson, 28, signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams in free agency last season. But after suffering an injury early in the season, Jackson was benched once he was healthy to keep the Rams’ starting five up front more consistent.

It was reported last week that L.A. had given Jackson permission to seek a trade.

Jackson started a total of four games in 2024, including the team’s Week 18 game where head coach Sean McVay elected to rest most starters.

The Lions selected Jackson in the third round of the 2020 draft. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 after starting 16 games at guard that season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will take on Jackson’s full contract. He is slated to make $17.5 million total in 2025 and will also be under contract in 2026.

With the trade, the Bears have addressed a key need along their offensive line before the start of free agency.