Report: Rams give OL Jonah Jackson permission to seek a trade

The Rams have put another player on the market.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Los Angeles has given interior offensive lineman Jonah Jackson permission to seek a trade.

Jackson, 28, signed a three-year deal with the Rams last offseason as a free agent. But after suffering a fractured scapula early in the season, the team’s offensive line jelled without him. When he was activated in November, the offensive line as a group did not play well against Miami and the Rams elected to bench him.

Jackson started the Rams’ Week 18 matchup against the Seahawks, in which the club played most of its backups.

There are two years left on Jackson’s contract, though he does not have any more guaranteed salary on his deal. He is set to make a base salary of $9 million in 2025 and 2026.

Before signing with the Rams last offseason, Jackson started 57 games for Detroit from 2020-2023, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2021.