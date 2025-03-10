Sheldon Rankins agrees to one-year deal with Texans

The Texans are bringing back a familiar face for the 2025 season.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC South champions. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that it is worth $7 million.

Rankins spent the 2023 season with the Texans and moved on to the Bengals last year. Cincinnati released Rankins in February, which leaves him clear to agree to a deal ahead of the official start to the free agency negotiating period on Monday.

Rankins was limited to seven games last season because of a hamstring injury and an illness. He played 15 games for Houston in 2023 and had 37 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.