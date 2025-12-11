Sherrone Moore is expected to appear in court on Friday

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore remains in police custody after being detained as part of an assault investigation on Wednesday and an update on what charges he may be facing could come on Friday.

A release from the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety says that Moore is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Friday. That statement also says that the case remains under investigation by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. Moore has been detained at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Moore was detained on Wednesday afternoon and no other details about the alleged assault have been released by the law enforcement agencies involved in the matter.

The university released a statement after Moore’s dismissal on Wednesday saying that an internal investigation determined that “credible evidence was found that coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”