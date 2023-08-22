Skip Bayless announces Keyshawn Johnson will join Undisputed, but that could be premature

On Monday night, FS1’s Skip Bayless fired off an all-caps, scream-at-your-eyeballs tweet announcing the “NEW DREAM TEAM” on Undisputed. As to one of the names listed, Bayless’s unbridled enthusiasm might be premature.

The New York Post reports that Keyshawn Johnson has not yet been released from his ESPN contract.

ESPN laid off Johnson in June, in the second year of a five-year deal worth roughly $18 million. On the surface, it’s a no-brainer; let him go and avoid paying him the money. However, there’s often some high-end, write-off, leveraged-debt, corporate clusterfudge shenanigans that go on in situations like this, and ESPN might perceive a net benefit to squatting on Johnson and paying him his money.

Also, there’s a lingering competition between ESPN and FS1. Based on current households carrying both networks, FS1 is winning. ESPN might not want to do Fox any favors.

Bayless also mentioned Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin. The all-caps declaration did not mention Rachel Nichols, who also will reportedly join the show.

If/when Johnson officially exits ESPN for FS1, the Post explains that his role will be more like a regular co-host than a contributor.