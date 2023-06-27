Skyy Moore: I want to show Chiefs I’m a reliable weapon

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore contributed to a Super Bowl win as a rookie and he’s set a bigger goal for himself in his second season.

Moore caught 22 passes while playing about a quarter of the team’s offensive snaps in the regular season and had a touchdown in the Super Bowl victory over the Eagles in February. With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman moving on as free agents, there’s an opportunity for him to earn a bigger role in the offense this season.

Head coach Andy Reid said during OTAs that it looks like Moore is on the same page with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Moore said he feels the same way during the team’s minicamp. The next step is for him to show that he can be a consistent target.

“Coming into Year Two, I definitely have the hang of everything, just knowing the playbook, what Pat likes, Coach Reid likes,” Moore said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I knew what I needed to improve on. I found that out early in the season last year. I’ve been waiting for a long time because I knew what to correct. I just want to show, ‘If you look this way, you won’t be mad. I’m going to be a reliable weapon for him.’ ”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson also return from last season, Justyn Ross is coming back from an injury, and the team added Richie James and second-rounder Rashee Rice in the offseason, so there will be no shortage of competition for Moore when it comes to proving his worth ahead of Week One.

