Andy Reid: Skyy Moore looks like he’s on the same page as Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs brought in receiver Skyy Moore last year as a second-round pick.

He had only 22 catches for 250 yards during the regular season. But he made a clear impact in the Super Bowl with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch.

With the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, Moore is posited to have a bigger role in the offense in 2023. Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that Moore has performed well in the spring.

“Skyy has worked real hard this offseason. He looks like he’s on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes],” Reid said in his press conference. “In these camps, he’s doing a real nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go — and he’ll do that because he’s wired right to do that. ”

While tight end Travis Kelce led Kansas City last year with 110 receptions, 1,338 yards, and 12 touchdowns, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three TDs. That means there should be plenty of opportunities for Moore to carve out a larger role for himself in 2023.