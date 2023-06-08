 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andy Reid: Skyy Moore looks like he's on the same page as Patrick Mahomes

  
Published June 8, 2023 01:07 PM
June 5, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the biggest division favorites ahead of the 2023 NFL season, led by San Francisco, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

The Chiefs brought in receiver Skyy Moore last year as a second-round pick.

He had only 22 catches for 250 yards during the regular season. But he made a clear impact in the Super Bowl with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch.

With the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, Moore is posited to have a bigger role in the offense in 2023. Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that Moore has performed well in the spring.

“Skyy has worked real hard this offseason. He looks like he’s on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes],” Reid said in his press conference. “In these camps, he’s doing a real nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go — and he’ll do that because he’s wired right to do that.

While tight end Travis Kelce led Kansas City last year with 110 receptions, 1,338 yards, and 12 touchdowns, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three TDs. That means there should be plenty of opportunities for Moore to carve out a larger role for himself in 2023.