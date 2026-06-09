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SoFi Stadium workers’ union reaches deal to avoid World Cup strike

  
Published June 9, 2026 04:43 PM

When the U.S. faces Paraguay on Friday, attendees will have no issues when it comes to buying a beer or a hot dog.

Via the Associated Press, the union representing roughly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers announced Tuesday that a deal has been struck to avoid a strike during the World Cup.

Union members, who recently voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, will vote Wednesday on the ratification of the agreement.

The agreement includes higher wages and protections against the subcontracting of union work.

SoFi Stadium will host eight of the matches in the upcoming international soccer tournament. The labor peace also will extend to Rams and Chargers’ home games.