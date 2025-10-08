Some Vikings-Browns fans in London get apology and partial refund “credits”

Some of the fans who were trying to enter Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to watch the Vikings-Browns game encountered delays due to the reported malfunction of the OnePass ticketing app.

Via the Associated Press, Ticketmaster (which “powers” the OnePass app) has now apologized and offered partial refund “credits” to those who were affected by the snafu.

Per the report, Ticketmaster posted to certain accounts a 50-percent credit for the face value of the ticket for what the company described as a “ticketing issue.” The number of fans who received the credit isn’t known, and both Ticketmaster and the NFL declined to disclose to the AP the number of fans who were impacted by the glitch.

“The experience fell short of our standards and the service we aim to deliver on behalf of the NFL,” Ticketmaster said in an email to the affected fans.

Ticketmaster will allow the partial refund to be used for tickets to Sunday’s Broncos-Jets game. Otherwise, the amount “will be converted into a Ticketmaster gift card” that can be used “across our site for future events.”

In other words, it’s not a refund. The fans will only benefit from the gesture by giving more even money to Ticketmaster.

“The operation to safely admit ticket holders was fully coordinated with NFL and Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium operations team,” both entities said in identical statements to the AP. “Ticketmaster, the NFL, and Tottenham Hotspur were able to verify ticket holders using a secondary form of verification. The situation was addressed as efficiently as possible and all fans entered the stadium safely.”

Regardless, it shouldn’t have happened. And things like this didn’t happen back when tickets were tickets and not images stored on a phone. But, hey, it’s a lot easier for Ticketmaster and similar entities to now facilitate widespread legalized and normalized scalping of ticket (and to wet their beak with each and every transaction) if it’s all done electronically only.

For that reason, the refunds should be real dollars returned to the impacted customers. And the refunds should be full, not partial.

Those folks paid for access to the game. All of it, not part of it. If, as it appears, Ticketmaster’s technology prevented that, they should receive a full refund in the form of the face value of the ticket.