London NFL fans say ticket app glitched, leading to long delays entering stadium

Fans in London for today’s Vikings-Browns game complained of long queues to get into the stadium and ticketing apps that weren’t working.

The Daily Mail reports that the OnePass ticketing app wasn’t working, causing big crowds outside the entrances to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fans on social media shared images of the malfunctioning app and videos of long lines. Some fans reported that they were being allowed entry by showing their email confirmation of ticket purchases, while others said gate agents were telling them they could only gain admission via the app.

The NFL will be back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week for the Broncos against the Jets.