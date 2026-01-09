Panthers activate OG Robert Hunt from IR, rule out Chandler Zavala

The Panthers activated offensive guard Robert Hunt off injured reserve on Friday, the team announced.

Hunt has not played since tearing a biceps tendon in Week 2 against Arizona but has practiced the past two weeks.

“I feel good,” Hunt said earlier this week, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “If I get the opportunity, I’ll be ready.”

The Panthers have removed Hunt from the injury report after listing him as questionable on Thursday. So, he is expected to play in Saturday’s playoff game against the Rams.

His return will create the 12th different combination of starting lines this season.

The Panthers did rule out offensive guard Chandler Zavala, who is on injured reserve with a calf injury.