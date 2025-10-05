Spencer Rattler and the Saints beat the Giants for their first win

The Saints have their first win of the season. And quarterback Spencer Rattler has the first win of his career.

The Saints beat the Giants 26-14 today, improving their record on the season to 1-4 and improving Rattler’s career record as a starting quarterback to 1-10. Rattler avoided becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history to start his career 0-11 as a starter.

Rattler completed 20 of 30 passes for 225 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions, and also ran for 22 yards.

The Giants simply couldn’t stop turning the ball over, with five straight drives ending in turnovers: Three fumbles and two interceptions. They were the first team since 2016 to commit turnovers on five consecutive possessions.

It was a rough day for Giants rookie starter Jaxson Dart, who threw two touchdown passes, both to Theo Johnson, but also had those two interceptions and struggled to get the offense sustaining drives.

Both of these teams are 1-4 and neither appears to be going anywhere, but the Saints have something to feel good about today: Their first win.