nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Spencer Rattler: Can’t put too much pressure on yourself in QB competition

  
Published May 19, 2025 02:57 PM

Six NFL starts isn’t much experience for a quarterback, but it gives Spencer Rattler the most of any player competing for that job in New Orleans this offseason

Derek Carr’s injuries gave Rattler a chance to play in his rookie season and Carr’s retirement left the second-year player as the most experienced signal caller for the Saints. On Monday, Rattler said he thinks that experience “helps a lot” as he prepares to compete for the starting job with Jake Haener, second-round pick Tyler Shough, and undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers.

Rattler was 130-of-228 for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in his 2024 appearances and he’s hoping that his previous time in the lineup helps him keep an even keel while making his case for the job in the coming weeks and months.

“You can’t put too much pressure on yourself,” Rattler said, via the team. “It’s Year Two. Great opportunity ahead of me. I’ve just got to keep working, keep my head down and give it what I’ve got.”

The Saints drafted Shough before Carr announced his retirement, but Rattler said it wasn’t surprising because of the uncertainty created by Carr’s right shoulder injury. The team is resisting any calls to bring in a more seasoned quarterback at this point, so Rattler will have his chance to show that he deserves a longer run with the first team.