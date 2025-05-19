Kellen Moore: We’ll give QBs opportunites, see how whole thing progresses

It’s been almost two weeks since Derek Carr announced his retirement and the Saints’ search for their next quarterback continues to be a topic of interest in their offseason workouts.

The team has moved into the third phase of those workouts and they are doing on-field work, which head coach Kellen Moore called a “nice little step” for Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, Tyler Shough, and Hunter Dekkers. Moore cautioned that it will still be “a lot on the process and less on the results as we go through this phase” because the team won’t be holding full practices until training camp, but added that it will be good to see the team go from the classroom to the field.

Moore was asked about the possibility of bringing in a more experienced quarterback and said “we’ll give these guys a bunch of opportunities” before making any calls about outside help.

“Certainly there’s times where if the opportunity presents itself, you feel like it’s a really good fit, you’d love to do it,” Moore said, via the team. “We feel like we have some good guys here that can certainly mentor each other at the same time going through this process. . . . We’ll see how this whole thing progresses. The roster is a moving dynamic thing throughout the offseason process.”

Moore said having offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, and senior offensive assistant Scott Linehan on the staff with him makes him more comfortable with a relatively inexperienced quarterback room, but there’s ample time for the Saints to switch gears if they don’t think the current quartet can handle the job.