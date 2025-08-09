 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals 'not clean enough' in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who's overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Other PFT Content

Spencer Rattler will start at quarterback in Saints’ first preseason game

  
Published August 9, 2025 04:06 AM

Spencer Rattler will be the starting quarterback when the Saints open the preseason on Sunday against the Chargers.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Rattler will get the start, second-round rookie Tyler Shough will go next, and Jake Haener will play third.

“We’ll start Spencer in the game, and then from there we’ll go Tyler, and then Jake,” Moore said.

Moore said this doesn’t necessarily mean Rattler is in the lead to be the regular-season starter, but that Rattler’s performance in training camp justifies giving him the first preseason start.

“He’s earned his way as he’s gone through this,” Moore said.

None of the quarterbacks will be playing with the full first-string offense, as Moore said he plans to hold out several starters on both sides of the ball. And Moore said the preseason doesn’t outweigh training camp as he evaluates his quarterback.

“It will be a great evaluation piece for us. By no means is it any bigger than the collection of all these practices that have occurred,” Moore said.

Rattler, who started six games for the Saints last season, said he’s eager to show what he can do.

“Super excited, awesome opportunity. Excited to get out there with the guys,” Rattler said. “Excited to get to start the game.”

The Saints’ depth chart lists Rattler, Shough and Haener as co-starters at quarterback.