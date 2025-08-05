 Skip navigation
Saints list all three QBs as first-teamers on initial depth chart

  
Published August 5, 2025 06:07 PM

Who will start the season opener for the Saints? They may not even know.

On their initial depth chart, the Saints list Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough and Jake Haener as their first-team quarterback(s). It’s Rattler OR Shough OR Haener.

The Colts did the same with Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.

The Saints aren’t even ready to say who will start the preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers.

Rattler, Shough and Haener are competing for the starting job.

Rattler has received more first-team reps than the other two quarterbacks and has worked with the third team only once, per Jeff Nowak of WWL. So, it appears Rattler has the lead headed into the preseason, but the starter for the game against the Chargers will provide more insight into Kellen Moore’s thinking.

If Shough wins the starting job, the 40th overall pick will become the first Week 1 rookie starting quarterback for the Saints since Archie Manning in 1971. The 26-year-old Shough is 2 years older than Rattler and only six months younger than Haener.