Stanford G.M. Andrew Luck reverses course on coach Troy Taylor

Stanford G.M. Andrew Luck publicly had said nothing about the multiple misconduct investigations regarding coach Troy Taylor. Privately, Luck had reportedly doubled down.

Less than a week later, Taylor is out. Stanford has announced that Taylor has been fired.

The statement from Luck creates the impression that he simply changed his mind about Taylor.

“Since beginning my role as General Manager, I have been thoroughly assessing the entire Stanford football program,” Luck said. “It has been clear that certain aspects of the program need change. Additionally, in recent days, there has been significant attention to Stanford investigations in previous years related to Coach Taylor.

“After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset. In consultation with university leadership I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately.”

Taylor’s performance likely didn’t help matters. He was 6-18 in two seasons on the job.

And so now the job is open, very late in the cycle. Which means there’s a chance some other program will suddenly lose its head coach, setting off a ripple effect that will impact multiple schools. Unless Stanford gives the job to someone already on Taylor’s staff.

Luck’s statement acknowledges the possibility of an “acting coach” for 2025.