Andrew Luck has “doubled down” in support of Troy Taylor

Publicly, Stanford football G.M. (and former NFL quarterback) Andrew Luck has said nothing about the multiple investigations of Stanford coach Troy Taylor. Privately, Luck has apparently made his position known.

Dan Wetzel of ESPN.com notes in a column regarding the situation that his colleague who broke the story of the Taylor situation, Xuan Thai, also reports that Luck met with the Stanford football team on Thursday, and that “Luck doubled down on standing by his coach.”

Per an industry source, Luck spoke to reporters on Wednesday, at the Stanford Pro Day. He gave no indication of any issues with the program or Taylor — even though the ESPN.com report landed roughly two hours later.

“Luck sounded sincerely enthusiastic about the program’s direction and didn’t indicate any issues hovering over Taylor,” the source said.

As Wetzel explains, Luck is the new face of the program. Unlike other college programs (like North Carolina) where the G.M. works for the coach, Taylor works for Luck.

Beyond the behavioral issues that prompted the pair of investigations into Taylor, he’s 6-18 in two seasons. That alone would suggest the ice is getting thin. And while it’s way too early for Luck to be in any sort of jeopardy at the school where he was a superstar, he’s currently skating a figure eight while everyone else is hearing the cracks spread under Taylor’s feet.