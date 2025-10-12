Steelers easily handle Browns, move to 4-1 with 23-9 win

At this rate, the Steelers may have the AFC North wrapped up by Halloween.

Pittsburgh had no trouble moving to 4-1 on Sunday, blowing by Cleveland, 23-6.

The Steelers had a bit of trouble getting things going offensively in the first half, with Chris Boswell’s three field goals giving the club a 9-3 lead at the break. But the proverbial dam broke in the final 30 minutes, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Connor Heyward for a 12-yard touchdown and DK Metaclf for a 25-yard score to put the game well out of reach.

Rodgers finished 21-of-30 for 235 yards with two TDs for an efficient day. Metcalf caught four passes for 95 yards with a touchdown. Darnell Washington had three receptions for 62 yards.

The Browns have not scored more than 17 points in a game this season — a trend that doesn’t look like it will come to an end anytime soon.

Dillon Gabriel was overwhelmed by Pittsburgh’s defense at points, largely because Cleveland’s run game was ineffective. He ended up finishing the contest 29-of-52 for 221 yards, which works out to an underwhelming 4.3 yard per attempt.

Quinshon Judkins had just 36 yards on 12 carries. Rookie Harold Fannin led the team with seven catches for 81 yards.

The Browns did end the game with a couple of injury concerns. David Njoku is dealing with a thigh injury, as he was announced as questionable to return. Then offensive tackle Cam Robinson — who was making his first start for the Browns — suffered an apparent lower-leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

The 4-1 Steelers will have a short week to prepare for another divisional opponent, as they’ll play the Bengals on Thursday night with a chance to take even more control of the AFC North.

The 1-5 Browns have now lost 22 straight regular-season games in Pittsburgh. They will be back at home to face the fellow 1-5 Dolphins in Week 7.