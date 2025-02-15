Steelers release Preston Smith in a cost-cutting move

The Steelers released outside linebacker Preston Smith on Friday, the team announced.

The move saves the Steelers $13.4 million in salary cap room for 2025.

Smith, 32, arrived in Pittsburgh from Green Bay in a trade deadline deal in November. The Steelers sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Packers.

Smith played eight games, totaling 13 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery and was inactive for two of the team’s final three games, including the playoff loss to the Ravens.

Washington made Smith a second-round in 2015, and he played four seasons there and 5 1/2 in Green Bay. He has 70.5 sacks, 157 quarterback hits, five interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in his career.