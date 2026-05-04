Steelers sign TE Jaheim Bell to a one-year deal

The Steelers signed tight end Jaheim Bell to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday. Financial terms of the contract were undisclosed.

The Eagles waived Bell last week.

The Patriots selected Bell in the seventh round in 2024 out of Florida State. He appeared in 15 games for New England as a rookie, catching two passes for 20 yards.

New England cut him out of the 2025 preseason, and he signed with the Eagles’ practice squad in October. The Eagles waived him a week later, and he spent a few weeks on the Steelers’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with Philadelphia after the season.

Bell, 24, did play a game in 2025.