Steelers to release DT Montravius Adams

The Steelers picked defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the first round last Thursday and the rookie’s arrival appears to have helped push a veteran off the roster in Pittsburgh.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are going to release defensive tackle Montravius Adams. The move will clear $2.25 million in cap space.

Adams was signed off the Saints’ practice squad during the 2021 season and he played 46 games over the last four seasons. He had 72 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in those appearances. Adams was a 2017 third-round pick of the Packers and played his first 45 NFL games with Green Bay.

The Steelers also drafted Yahya Black in the fifth round as they work to build a defensive line that can avoid getting run over the way the 2024 version did in the Steelers’ playoff loss to the Ravens.