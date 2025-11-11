 Skip navigation
Steelers to sign Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 04:27 PM

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has found his next team.

Samuel visited with several teams after being cleared to resume his playing career after having spinal fusion surgery and multiple reports on Tuesday say that he will be signing with the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Steelers have been dealing with several injuries in their defensive backfield recently, including the concussion that cornerback Darius Slay suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Samuel was a 2021 second-round pick by the Chargers and he spent the last four seasons with the team. He appeared in 46 games in his first three years, but only played in four games last year. He had 176 tackles, six interceptions, 37 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery during his overall time with the team.