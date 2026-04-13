Steelers visit with QB Taylen Green on Monday

The Steelers expect to get word from Aaron Rodgers about his plans for the 2026 season before the draft, but they’ll still need to think about the future of the quarterback position if Rodgers does return for a second year in Pittsburgh.

A player who could be part of that future is spending some time with the team on Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Taylen Green is visiting the team.

Green spent the last two seasons as the starter at Arkansas and threw for 5,868 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing over 60 percent of his passes. Green also ran for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns, but threw 20 interceptions to mitigate the big plays he made through the air and on the ground.

The physical tools that Green flashed in game action were also on display when he set a record for vertical leap by quarterbacks at this year’s Scouting Combine. He also ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds and we’ll find out next week if the Steelers take a chance on seeing if his athletic ability translates into professional success.

