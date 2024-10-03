Stephen Jones says Davante Adams trade would be “a long putt” with team’s cap “challenges”

The Cowboys signed CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million deal as their No. 1 receiver in August. They have no interest in paying another star receiver $983,333 in salary each week plus $30,000 for each game in he’s on the active roster for half a season, which, under his current contract, is what Davante Adams would cost.

Reports that the Cowboys have contacted the Raiders or have interest in Adams are not true, as PFT reported Wednesday.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed that in an interview with San Antonio Sports Star.

“No, I don’t think there is anything to that,” Jones said of the rumors about Adams. “We just signed our No. 1 guy, and [Adams] is a No. 1 receiver. When you have the challenges cap-wise that we have, that would be a long putt for us.”

In addition to signing Lamb, the Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year extension last month that averages a record $60 million per season. They will have to sign edge rusher Micah Parsons to an extension after this season. So, most of the roughly $24 million the Cowboys have under the cap for his season they will roll over to next season.