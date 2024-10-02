Cowboys have no interest in trade for Davante Adams

The Cowboys made a trade for a star Raiders receiver in 2018, giving up a first-round draft pick. Amari Cooper spent four seasons in Dallas and made 292 receptions for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns and a Pro Bowl, and though the Cowboys insist they don’t regret trading him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick in 2022, they should.

Another star Raiders receiver is now on the trade block, and the Cowboys are in need of another wideout to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Those facts, plus the fact that Mike McCarthy coached Davante Adams in Green Bay, has Cowboys fans dreaming. Alas, Adams will not play for the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys, as expected, have no interest in Adams, a source confirmed.

The team isn’t looking for another No. 1 receiver after giving CeeDee Lamb a four-year, $136 million extension in August. Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively, though he has no guaranteed money remaining after this season.

Adams likely would have to agree to a restructured contract to facilitate a trade, but he could turn out to be a one-year rental, and with the Cowboys’ injuries on defense, they are longshot contenders this season.

The Cowboys also need all the draft picks they can get since they annually don’t spent big money in free agency to replenish their roster.

Further, Dallas has to pay edge rusher Micah Parsons in the offseason after recently paying Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. Parsons is expected to become the highest-paid non-quarterback at more than $35 million per season.

The Cowboys didn’t go after Derrick Henry this offseason when they needed (and still need) a starting running back and wouldn’t have had to give up any compensation for him. So, no, the Cowboys won’t be calling the Raiders about Adams.