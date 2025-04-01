Stephen Jones: We’re looking for an explosive No. 2 receiver

The first waves of free agency are in the books, but the Cowboys are still looking to plug a hole on their depth chart as they move toward the 2025 season.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team is interested in adding to their receiver options beyond CeeDee Lamb. They signed Parris Campbell in March, but they also lost Brandin Cooks from a group that was lacking a top-flight second option during the 2024 season as well.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Former Cowboy Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Odell Beckham Jr., and Robert Woods are some of the biggest names left on the open market, but they might not fit what Jones says the team is looking for at the moment. That might make the draft the spot where the team chooses to act, but it seems likely they’ll be making a move in one direction or another beore the month is over.