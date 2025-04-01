 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks
nbc_pft_giantspick_250401.jpg
Giants can go any position with No. 3 draft pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks
nbc_pft_giantspick_250401.jpg
Giants can go any position with No. 3 draft pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Jones: We’re looking for an explosive No. 2 receiver

  
Published April 1, 2025 07:57 AM

The first waves of free agency are in the books, but the Cowboys are still looking to plug a hole on their depth chart as they move toward the 2025 season.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team is interested in adding to their receiver options beyond CeeDee Lamb. They signed Parris Campbell in March, but they also lost Brandin Cooks from a group that was lacking a top-flight second option during the 2024 season as well.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Former Cowboy Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Odell Beckham Jr., and Robert Woods are some of the biggest names left on the open market, but they might not fit what Jones says the team is looking for at the moment. That might make the draft the spot where the team chooses to act, but it seems likely they’ll be making a move in one direction or another beore the month is over.