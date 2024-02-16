Steve McMichael was hospitalized on Thursday

Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael has been hospitalized. His family announced the development on Thursday.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, McMichael’s family initially thought he had pneumonia. He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and placed in intensive care.

“Continued prayers are appreciated for Steve’s speedy recovery,” McMichael’s family said in its statement.

Last week, it was announced that McMichael had secured a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A fifteen-year NFL veteran, McMichael initially was drafted by the Patriots in 1980 and released after one year. He played for the Bears from 1981 through 1993. He finished his career in 1994, with the Packers.

McMichael was a member of the legendary 1985 Bears defense, which won Super Bowl XX over the Patriots. In 1988, McMichael lead the Bears with 11.5 sacks.

In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS.