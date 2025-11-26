 Skip navigation
Super Bowl Shuffle documentary debuts tonight

  
Published November 25, 2025 07:52 PM

It’s been 40 years since the 1985 Bears became a phenomenon. They added to the hype with a music video for the song The Super Bowl Shuffle.

A documentary regarding the making of the video, called The Shuffle, debuts tonight on HBO and HBO Max.

Here’s the song. One thing hasn’t changed over the past 40 years: It’s so bad, it’s kind of good.

As mentioned in The Shuffle, via Chris Vognar of the Boston Globe, running back Walter Payton and quarterback Jim McMahon didn’t show up for the video shoot, disagreeing with the idea of shooting the video the day after a Monday night loss in Miami. Their portions were shot later, and superimposed over the footage of the other players.

The song made it to No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Which may be more of an indictment regarding the quality of the other musical offerings of the day.

Indeed, the song was nominated for a Grammy. Let me repeat that. It was nominated for a Grammy, for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. (Prince & The Revolution won for Kiss.)

The Bears, obviously, backed up their presumptuous music video by getting to the Super Bowl and winning it.