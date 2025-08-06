T.J. Hockenson to return to practice Wednesday

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson’s absence from practice turned out to be a brief one.

Hockenson exited Saturday’s workout and sat out of Monday’s practice with what head coach Kevin O’Connell said was to his “hip, leg, back -- whatever you want to classify it at.” O’Connell didn’t get any more specific at a Wednesday press conference, but he did say that Hockenson would do some work in practice later in the day.

The Vikings are still practicing without wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury and they learned of Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension on Tuesday, so a healthy Hockenson is a plus for the passing game in Minnesota.

O’Connell also said that center Ryan Kelly will take part in the walkthrough Wednesday with an eye on practicing Thursday. Kelly is dealing with an elbow injury.