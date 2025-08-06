 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Hockenson to return to practice Wednesday

  
Published August 6, 2025 03:49 PM

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson’s absence from practice turned out to be a brief one.

Hockenson exited Saturday’s workout and sat out of Monday’s practice with what head coach Kevin O’Connell said was to his “hip, leg, back -- whatever you want to classify it at.” O’Connell didn’t get any more specific at a Wednesday press conference, but he did say that Hockenson would do some work in practice later in the day.

The Vikings are still practicing without wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury and they learned of Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension on Tuesday, so a healthy Hockenson is a plus for the passing game in Minnesota.

O’Connell also said that center Ryan Kelly will take part in the walkthrough Wednesday with an eye on practicing Thursday. Kelly is dealing with an elbow injury.