T.J. Hockenson out of Vikings practice with injury

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is out of practice today with an injury.

Hockenson was injured on Saturday and is out at least for today.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell referred to Hockenson’s injury as a “hip, leg, back -- whatever you want to classify it at,” via Judd Zulgad.

The Vikings are still without sixth-round rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who is still on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury. They recently signed tight end Nick Vannett to help with depth at the position.