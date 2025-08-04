 Skip navigation
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
T.J. Hockenson out of Vikings practice with injury

  
Published August 4, 2025 06:34 PM

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is out of practice today with an injury.

Hockenson was injured on Saturday and is out at least for today.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell referred to Hockenson’s injury as a “hip, leg, back -- whatever you want to classify it at,” via Judd Zulgad.

The Vikings are still without sixth-round rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who is still on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury. They recently signed tight end Nick Vannett to help with depth at the position.