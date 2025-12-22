Quinnen Williams, Ryan Flournoy estimated as limited participants

The Cowboys listed 15 players on their estimated injury report on Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) did not practice.

Overshown left Sunday’s game against the Chargers after being diagnosed with his head injury. Guyton has missed the past four games with his injury.

The Cowboys estimated left guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Josh Butler (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), defensive end Payton Turner (ribs), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder), running back Javonte Williams (neck), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (hip) as limited. Quinnen Williams missed Sunday’s game with his injury, and Flournoy left the game early with his.

Cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), offensive guard T.J. Bass (thumb) and offensive tackle Nate Thomas (shoulder) were full participants.