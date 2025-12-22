 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinnen Williams, Ryan Flournoy estimated as limited participants

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:35 PM

The Cowboys listed 15 players on their estimated injury report on Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) did not practice.

Overshown left Sunday’s game against the Chargers after being diagnosed with his head injury. Guyton has missed the past four games with his injury.

The Cowboys estimated left guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Josh Butler (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), defensive end Payton Turner (ribs), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder), running back Javonte Williams (neck), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (hip) as limited. Quinnen Williams missed Sunday’s game with his injury, and Flournoy left the game early with his.

Cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), offensive guard T.J. Bass (thumb) and offensive tackle Nate Thomas (shoulder) were full participants.