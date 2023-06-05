 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Watt moves past “freak injury” that derailed first half of 2022 season

  
Published June 5, 2023 05:26 AM
hax1ABnJFoxX
May 30, 2023 09:14 AM
From the 2007 Giants to the 2005 Steelers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms select the best teams that entered the NFL playoffs with a low seed and made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Steelers are great when T.J. Watt is on the field. Without him, they’re not.

We saw it last year. Watt suffered a Week One pec injury that caused him to miss seven games. The Steelers lost six of them.

Watt is trying not to regret in hindsight an injury that was unavoidable.

“I have talked to so many different people, and there was absolutely nothing I could have done in the offseason or working out to stop what happened to my pec,” Watt told Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “You have to continue to tell yourself that it was just a freak injury.”

Freak injuries happen. Bad luck happens. Shit, literally, happens. It happened to Watt, in the first season after tying the single-season sack record of 22.5.

“You think about it a lot, but then you realize it’s part of the game,” Watt told Kaboly. “Once you understand that, it becomes tolerable to deal with.”

Part of Watt’s game down the stretch in 2022 entailed playing with a harness that restricted his movements.

“I was not 100 percent for a lot of the games, and it was frustrating,” Watt told Kaboly. “I just wanted to play football, and I couldn’t the way I wanted to. It was tough. . . . It wasn’t easy. It sucked not being able to participate and not being able to put your hand in the pile.”

If Watt can get and stay a 100 percent this year, the Steelers could find themselves not just surviving but thriving among a collection of very viable AFC North contenders.