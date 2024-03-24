T.J. Watt on QBs: I haven’t won a playoff game, hope they help us do that

The Steelers have doubled down on new quarterbacks this offseason and T.J. Watt hopes that allows him to experience something new during the 2024 season.

Watt has enjoyed plenty of personal success during his NFL career, but he’s never won a playoff game since coming to Pittsburgh. His chances of doing so will now have a lot to do with how Russell Wilson and Justin Fields perform in the coming months and Watt said from the 101 Awards in Kansas City that he’s “excited for both of them” because they’ve both played at a “high level” in the NFL.

“I’m just hoping that I can learn something from those guys and hopefully, show them how things are done in Pittsburgh as well, what we’ve been doing,” Watt said, via PJ Green of Fox4 in Kansas City. “I haven’t won a playoff game my whole career, so I’m open to any type of information, where we can continue to get better. Hopefully, those guys can help us do that. . . . It’s tough. It’s a very tough, competitive league. There’s so much parity, especially in our division. You look at all the quarterbacks. I’m just glad that we have one. It’s all about staying healthy and being on the rise. And that’s what we have to do this year.”

Watt didn’t say anything about the quarterbacks that the team has deployed the last couple of years, but it’s not hard to hear the frustration about how things have played out in Pittsburgh. Wilson and Fields will have a chance to change that.