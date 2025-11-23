Taliese Fuaga inactive for Saints, Alvin Kamara will play

The Saints will not have right tackle Taliese Fuaga for Sunday’s home game against the Falcons.

Fuaga was listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury, but landed on the inactive list for the Saints ahead of the game. Asim Richards started in Fuaga’s place in Week 10 and is line to do so again on Sunday.

The Saints will have running back Alvin Kamara. He was questionable to play due to an ankle injury of his own.

Safety Ugo Amadi, cornerback Rejzon Wright, running back Audric Estime, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd are also out for the Saints.

The Falcons have wide receiver Drake London, running back Nathan Carter, linebacker Josh Woods, offensive lineman Michael Jerrell, wide receiver Casey Washington, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem on their inactive list.