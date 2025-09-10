 Skip navigation
Taylor Decker did not practice on Wednesday, hopeful to play Week 2

  
Published September 10, 2025 04:21 PM

Detroit’s left tackle has an injury concern, but he wants to play on Sunday.

Taylor Decker did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but told reporters that he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play in the Week 2 matchup against Chicago.

“Just got some stuff that I’m dealing with,” Decker said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Decker, 32, made his first Pro Bowl last season. Right tackle Penei Sewell would be one candidate to replace him on the left side, if necessary.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold was a full participant in practice after it was noted that his groin injury was not considered serious. Safety Daniel Thomas (hand) was also a full participant.

Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle) did not participate.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) were both limited.