Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery, Lions hope he practices after Hall of Fame game

The news that defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will miss the season with a torn ACL was the biggest headline of head coach Dan Campbell’s Sunday press conference, but he provided several other injury updates as well.

Left tackle Taylor Decker was placed on the physically unable to perform list upon reporting to training camp and Campbell said that he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Campbell said that the hope is that Decker will be able to start practicing after the Lions face the Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on July 31.

“We feel like there’s a good chance we can get [Decker] back after the Hall of Fame Game,” Decker said, via the team’s website. “He’s good. Just cleaned up his shoulder a little bit and we’re going to work him back in when he’s ready to go. He’s in a good place.”

The wait is set to be a bit longer for defensive end Josh Paschal. Paschal is on the non-football injury list and Campbell, who did not share the nature of Paschal’s injury, does not expect him to practice until September.