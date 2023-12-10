Taysom Hill and Rashid Shaheed likely out, Chris Olave set to play for Saints today

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is good to go for today’s game against the Panthers, but he won’t have a full complement of weapons around him.

Both Taysom Hill and Rashid Shaheed are expected to miss today’s game, according to multiple reports. Both are listed as questionable on the injury report.

The good news for the Saints is that wide receiver Chris Olave, listed as questionable with an illness, expects to play.

With Hill out, the Saints are down an option should Carr get hurt again. When Carr was knocked out of last week’s game, both Hill and Jameis Winston took snaps in his place. It would only be Winston as a backup today.

Olave is the Saints’ leader this season with 890 receiving yards, while Shaheed is second with 534. Shaheed is also the Saints’ primary kickoff and punt returner, so they’ll miss him in a few ways today.