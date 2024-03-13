TE Adam Trautman returns to Broncos on two-year deal

The Broncos are bringing back tight end Adam Trautman on a two-year contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

“I always wanted to come back,” Trautman told Klis. “I made that very known after the season to both George [Paton] and Sean [Payton]. I knew they had some work to do in the offseason. That was no secret with some of the moves they had to make. I was trying to stay patient.

“I’m very happy. I made it clear to my agent, Chase [Callahan], that I wanted to be back here. I have my role carved out in this offense. I know the offense in and out better than I would argue anybody. I’m super comfortable.”

The Saints traded up to take Trautman in the second round in 2020 when Payton was the head coach. Payton traded for Trautman a year ago after he became the head coach of the Broncos.

Trautman, 27, made 22 catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns in his first year in Denver. He played 70 percent of the offensive snaps in appearing in all 17 games last season.

In his career, Trautman has totaled 82 receptions for 845 yards and seven touchdowns.