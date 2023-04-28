 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Team insecurities may have fueled the Will Levis slide

  
Published April 28, 2023 08:55 AM
nbc_pft_willlevis_230428
April 28, 2023 08:29 AM
After three quarterbacks were selected in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Will Levis’ agent should’ve had better information about where he would be selected.

No one expected it. Especially not Will Levis.

But it happened. He tumbled all the way out of round one. Based on his comments from last month’s Pro Day workout, Levis wouldn’t have shown up if he’d known what was awaiting him.

“If I get invited, and like if I know like I’ll be a pretty high pick, I’ll definitely go ,” he said at the time as to whether he’ll show up for the draft. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if like I could be like a second-round pick, you know? You don’t wanna be that -- don’t wanna have the camera just on you all day.”

He went, he fell, and he had the camera on him all day. The league surely liked it , even if at some point along the way there was chatter about not emphasizing the fact that players were falling in round one.

So what happened? Word emerged during the first round (but, curiously, not before it) of a toe issue that was causing some teams to back away. That might only be part, if any, of the story. (One G.M. told PFT on Friday that the toe excuse is “bullshit.”)

As one seasoned and experienced personnel evaluator explained it on Friday morning, teams can become very insecure about making their own evaluations. “Once a player starts to fall,” the source said, “they question themselves.”

The source also predicts that 20 to 25 teams had a first-round grade on Levis, even if none would admit it now.

It makes for an interesting Friday night. Will someone try to trade up to No. 32 with the Steelers? To No. 33 with the Cardinals?

Will the Lions take him at No. 34?

There’s also a chance the slide will continue, and that someone will perhaps even take Herndon Hooker before Levis is picked.