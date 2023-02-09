Tee Higgins: Trade chatter “shocking,” I love being in Cincinnati

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is heading into the final year of his rookie deal at a moment when the team has a lot to sort out when it comes to long-term contract planning.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for an extension and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be up for one after next season, so there’s been some speculation about how things will play out for Higgins. A recent report indicated that the Bengals could try to trade Higgins this offseason if contract talks don’t find the two sides on the same page.

During a Thursday appearance on PFT Live, Higgins said it was “shocking” to hear chatter about being traded and that none of the speculation has been coming from his camp.

“At the end of the day, I know what I got going on internally with the organization. I love Cincinnati, I love being there. Hopefully I’m there for most of my career,” Higgins said.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is also heading into the final year of his contract, so the Bengals will have some decisions to make about what they want their offense to look like as they move into the coming seasons.