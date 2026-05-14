Tee Higgins “trying to shoot” for first 1,000-yard season since 2022

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had his second straight double-digit touchdown season in 2025, but he fell short of another individual goal for the third straight year.

Higgins picked up 846 yards on 59 catches and he has failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark since the 2022 campaign. During an interview with Rob Gregson of A to Z Sports, Higgins said he has designs on ending that streak this fall.

“I’m trying to shoot for that 1,000 yards this year. I missed that the last few seasons,” Higgins said. “I’m trying to get at least 10 touchdowns. Just throwing some goals out there,”

Higgins missed 10 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but was able to play in 15 games last year. Many of those games came without quarterback Joe Burrow, however, and the inability for the Bengals to match a healthy offense with a quality defense has kept them out of the playoffs the last three years.

The offseason has been devoted to beefing up that defense and getting better health on offense would be a step toward fulfilling all of the individual and team goals in Cincinnati this time around.